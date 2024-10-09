Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, October 11th

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Alternus Clean Energy Trading Down 25.2 %

Shares of ALCE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,437,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Alternus Clean Energy has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

