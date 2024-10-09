American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,783,059. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 558,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

