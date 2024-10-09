American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

AXP traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.44. 380,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

