American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

