American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,819 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.15 million, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 2.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.