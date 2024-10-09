Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.19. 143,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,282. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

