AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Should You Buy?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.18. 2,566,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 675,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.
