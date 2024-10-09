Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.89. PPG Industries has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 41.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

