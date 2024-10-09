Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

