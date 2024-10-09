Analysts Offer Predictions for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3,480.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after acquiring an additional 474,622 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 820.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,966,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.