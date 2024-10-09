Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 9th (ASML, CMA, COLB, CVNA, CX, EXP, FHB, FHN, GEV, GILD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 9th:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $515.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $171.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $183.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $129.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $245.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

