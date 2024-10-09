Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $216.62

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.62.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $576,208.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $206.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.22 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.96.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

