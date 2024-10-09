Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target at $130.77

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,197.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,345. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 85.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 579,136 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $23,330,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

