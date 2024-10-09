Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09. 21,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 31,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Corp., operates as a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Bolivia. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

