AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO James C. Clemmer Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 681,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,939.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 981.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

