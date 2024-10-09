Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$593.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

