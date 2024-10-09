Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $359.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

