Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

