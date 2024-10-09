Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank grew its position in Apple by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 22,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,511,381,000 after purchasing an additional 164,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,971,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,807,706,000 after purchasing an additional 172,900 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 11,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.96 and its 200-day moving average is $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

