Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Shell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shell stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

