Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $112.42 and a 1 year high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

