Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Booking by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,233.18 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,272.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,832.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3,780.65.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

