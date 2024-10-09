Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.