Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 27.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

SK Telecom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKM

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.