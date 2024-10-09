Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LMT opened at $608.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $567.27 and its 200 day moving average is $501.20.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

