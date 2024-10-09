Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

