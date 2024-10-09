Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after buying an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,807,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,935,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

