Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 437,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $5,955,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

