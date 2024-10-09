Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.