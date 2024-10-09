Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Boston Partners grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after buying an additional 262,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after buying an additional 249,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.