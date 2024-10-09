Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,817,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 541,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

HIMX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

