Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

