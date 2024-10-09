Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.18.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $310.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

