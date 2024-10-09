Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,782 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

