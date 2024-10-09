Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $275.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.70 and its 200-day moving average is $240.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,590 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

