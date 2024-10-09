Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

