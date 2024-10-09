Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

