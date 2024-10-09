Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BHP Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 477.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

