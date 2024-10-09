Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

