Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $230.04 million and $19.41 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00062959 USD and is up 22.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $17,315,084.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

