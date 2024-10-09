AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $593.75 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $598.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.32 and a 200-day moving average of $512.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

