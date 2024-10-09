AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

