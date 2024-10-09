Aragon Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00010319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $270.61 million and $250,161.60 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

