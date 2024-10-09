Arbitrum Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $177.15 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.54124349 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1013 active market(s) with $192,469,880.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

