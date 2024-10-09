Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Arcosa by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.71. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

