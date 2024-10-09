Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.22. 1,779,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,008,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,964.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $30,993.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,206.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,964.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 141,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.