Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0788

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.77 million and $7.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

