Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $81.60 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $81.60 million and $7.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Get Ardor alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.