Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $397.85 and last traded at $397.00. 280,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,253,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total transaction of $323,264.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,889.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total transaction of $323,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,889.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,433,094. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $521,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

