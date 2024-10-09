Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$50.89 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$51.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

